Road work challenges too

03-30-2020

Watch for some delayed construction to start on Highway 63. One southbound lane of 63 will be closed at Cedar Creek a few miles north of Jefferson City for a month and a half (45 days), starting today (mon). MoDot crews need to do rehab work on the deck of the bridge. The start of this project was pushed back from last Monday because of the weather. Also, you’ll see one-lane traffic both directions on Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City starting today (mon), between Highway 50 and West McCarty, for pavement repairs.