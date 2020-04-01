Are you filing for unemployment? The state site is up and running after a crash

(MissouriNet) — Missouri’s website to file unemployment claims crashed after too many people were trying to submit claims. At a Capitol press conference, Governor Parson says the problem has been fixed but the office is flooded with calls and claims.

(as said) “There’s just thousands upon thousands of people trying to reach that office every day,” says Parson. “And we’re doing everything we can to process those claims and we’ll continue to do that. We’ve got people working around the clock over there and again, these are just things that’s never happened before and we’ve just got to work through them.”

For the week ending March 21, more than 42,000 unemployment claims were filed, up from nearly 4,000 filed the previous week.