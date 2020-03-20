UPDATE *** 50 – cases now in Missouri confirmed

03-20-2020

Missouri now has at least 50 positive cases of COVID-19. The state put out that update this (fri) morning. Boone County has two more positive cases of the new coronavirus. The local health department says the patients are in their 60’s and 70’s, and the cases are related to out-of-state contact with someone that has COVID-19. One new local case is a veteran at the Truman VA hospital in Columbia. Boone County had Missouri’s first COVID-19 death, an older patient who tested positive on Tuesday and died at home on Wednesday morning. A William Woods University student tested positive last (thur) night, so the Fulton campus is now closed. In Cole County, where there are two positive cases.health officials said places like restaurants and bars and movie theaters have to close their seating starting Monday. Options like food take out and delivery are still ok. No gatherings of more than 10 people.