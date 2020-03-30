30 cases of COVID – 19 in Missouri

03-20-2020

Governor Mike Parson is standing by his decision to not order businesses to close to stop the spread of COVID-19. Parson said yesterday (thur) that should be a local decision, pointing to big differences in urban and rural areas. He is recommending no gatherings of more than 10 people the next two weeks. There are more than 30 positive cases of the new coronavirus in Missouri. Every school district in the state is closed, and the education department said yesterday (thur) there will be no standardized testing this year. All University of Missouri employees have been told to work from home whenever possible through April 12.