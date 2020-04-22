04-22-2020

(KMIZ) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said one man was taken to the hospital after a possible hostage situation in Eldon led to a trooper-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

Troopers, Eldon police and Miller County deputies responded to a residence in the 200 block of N. Leeds Avenue around 4:17 a.m.

Highway Patrol Troop F spokesman Sgt. Scott White said troopers received a call that two females were being held in a closet by a man armed with a knife and gasoline.

The release said troopers made contact with the man, he then started throwing objects at law enforcement including multiple knives.

One trooper shot and the man sustained gunshot wounds, the release said. Authorities say he was taken to an Osage Beach hospital by ambulance.

Troopers say no other people were hurt in the shooting.

According to the release, members of the highway patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control are investigating the incident.