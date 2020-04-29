Search for a missing JCMO man

04-29-2020

(CC-SD) — The Cole County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance with a missing person’s case. Ronald J. Kappel, a 54 year old Jefferson City man was last seen at approximately 1:00 PM on 04-27-2020 at his residence in Jefferson City.

On 04-28-2020, Kappel’s vehicle was found unattended on U.S. Highway 50/63 near E. McCarty Street in Jefferson City. Kappel has not been heard from or seen since.

Kappel is described as:

– white male – medium build

– 130 lbs – 5’7″ tall

– brown hair – hazel eyes

– goatee

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Ronald Kappel you are asked to contact the Cole County Sheriff’s Department Investigations Unit at 573-634-9160 or your local law enforcement agency.