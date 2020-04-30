Man shot in JCMO

04-30-2020

(JC-PD) — Last night April 29th, 2020at approximately10:03 PM, the Jefferson City Communications center began receiving calls reporting that shots had been fired in the 800 block of Monroe Street. Upon officers arrival at 10:04 PM, a 36 year old male was located suffering from a gunshot wound in one of the apartments.The initial investigation indicated that the shooting occurred outside near a vehicle and the victim was able to make his way inside.

The victim was able to provide a description and direction of travel of his assailant. Officers created a perimeter and began a search of the apartment buildings in the complex. The suspect was not located during the canvas of the area.There is no one in custody at this time.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and then to the University of Missouri Hospital for treatment.This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at (573)634-6400), Crimestoppers 659-TIPS (659-8477).