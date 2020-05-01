Burgers Smokehouse reopens

05-01-2020

(MissouriNet) — Workers at the the Burgers’ Smokehouse in central Missouri’s California returned to work Thursday morning.

The meat processing plant in Moniteau county had been closed due an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees. At least 21 employees tested positive.

In addition to the Burgers Smokehouse employees, 5 residents of a nursing home in California have also tested positive and all of the residents are currently quarantined to their rooms.

As a result the Moniteau County Health Department had extended the county’s Stay Home Order through May 10th .

On Wednesday Moniteau County reported no new cases. There are currently 29 active cases and 83 close contacts of confirmed cases are being monitored.