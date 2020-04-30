COVID – 19 numbers — April 30th 2020

04-30-2020

Mostly small jumps in coronavirus numbers yesterday (wed). Statewide cases went up 122, to more than 7,400. Just four more confirmed deaths, for a total of 318. No new cases in Boone, Callaway, or Moniteau counties yesterday. Most positives in each of those counties, including Moniteau now, are bouncing back. One new virus case in Cole County yesterday (wed). That makes 51 total, with 44 recovered. Saline County added 11 more cases, and leads mid-Missouri with 188 positives.

Missouri has 7425 cases of coronavirus with 318 deaths.

51 cases in Cole, 99 in Boone, 40 in Moniteau and 20 in Callaway County.

Osage has 5, while there are 35 cases in Camden.