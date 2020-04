A JCMO doctor says a lot more people may have or had the virus

04-22-2020

Keep your 6 – foot distancing. Now look to the person on your left and on your right. One of the three of you may have had the coronavirus and didn’t even know it …

Capitol Region Medical Center’s Dr. Skip McKnelly is an infectious disease specialist. He says there could be a lot more people who’ve recovered from the virus.

He calls Missouri’s under 6000 confirmed cases extremely low.