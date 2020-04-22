Not much ‘social distancing’ at Capitol rally

04-22-2020

(KMIZ) — A big crowd at the Capitol. According to the group’s Facebook page, Reopen Missouri wants Missourians to get back to work. The group’s plans include asking “everyone over 70 and anyone with serious underlying health conditions to hunker down more than they have been.”

This rally follows dozens across the nation against social distancing orders. They have taken place in Minnesota, California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Colorado and more.