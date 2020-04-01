Columbia’s Hearnes Center could be used as hospital

04-01-2020

(MissouriNet) — State and federal officials are looking at several potential temporary hospital sites around the state to care for coronavirus patients if needed. During a Capitol press conference, Governor Parson says they have three main questions in mind…

(as said) “Including located in areas with the possibility of deficient bed counts, areas large enough for patient population and areas where utilities are available to start immediate construction if necessary,” says Parson.

Potential sites include the Kemper Arena and Independence Event Center in Kansas City, ** Hearnes Center in Columbia, the Edward Jones Dome and America’s Center in St. Louis, the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Hammons Student Center and JQH Arena in Springfield and Missouri Southern State University’s Leggett and Platt Athletic Center in Joplin.