Case count grows in Mid-Missouri

04-01-2020

Another person in Missouri dies after getting COVID-19. The state now reports 14 coronavirus deaths as of this (Tues) afternoon, and nearly 300 new confirmed positives, for a total case count of 1,327.

Callaway County now reports 16 positives for COVID-19. The latest case was announced today (tue). Six patients have recovered. ** Cole County now has 25 confirmed cases, with three recoveries. Osage County said today (tue) it has picked up its first two positives. Boone County is up to 66 confirmed COVID-19 positives as of this (tue) afternoon. One person died, but 23 have recovered. Cole County now has 25 confirmed cases, with three recoveries. Cooper County yesterday (mon) confirmed its second COVID-19 case, and it’s not travel-related.