04-01-2020

Is the taxman going to want his share of that stimulus check that’s going to be on the way to you? …

Mid-Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer says about $560 – billion of the $2 – trillion stimulus package will go to individuals in the form of those checks and unemployment benefits. State and local government could see another share of it …

Large corporations and small business are in line for almost $900 – billion from the Total Cares Act.