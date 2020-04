04-30-2020

Do you think everything is going to be back to normal Monday when the statewide ‘Stay at Home’ order is lifted? Cole County Health Department’s Chezney Schulte says ‘back to normal’ is a relative term …

And while Schulte doesn’t expect the department to issue any new orders in the short term, she says they will still put out ‘cautions’ …

The statewide ‘Stay at Home’ order expires Sunday.