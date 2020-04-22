First Responder honored

04-22-2020

(MissouriNet) –Missouri’s governor has ordered flags to fly at half-staff today (Wednesday) at fire stations STATEWIDE to honor a Kansas City Fire Department EMT, who is the state’s first known COVID-19 line-of-duty death of a first responder.

The funeral for Kansas City Fire EMT Billy Birmingham is today. Governor Mike Parson’s order also means U.S. and Missouri flags will fly at half-staff today at the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City. Birmingham died on April 13, after responding to several service calls in which there were patients positive for COVID-19.