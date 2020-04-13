Former Governor getting a divorce

04-13-2020

Kmiz– Eric Greitens, the former governor of Missouri before his resignation, announced he is getting a divorce.

Greitens posted on Facebook that he and his wife, Sheena Greitens, have decided to end the marriage and focus on co-parenting.

Eric Greitens, Former Missouri Governor released he and his wife Sheena Greitens have decided to end their marriage on Saturday morning.

“After much reflection, counsel, and prayer, we’ve made an amicable decision to end our marriage, and move forward as co-parents who both love our children,” Greitens said in his post. “Our focus remains on what’s best for our children.”

Greitens’ post also stated that his family asked for privacy and no comments would be made further as it is a private family matter.

Greitens announced his resignation in 2018 after a months-long legal battle over allegations of taking a semi-nude photo of his former mistress and misusing a donor list for his non-profit.