Rally at the Capitol to protest Stay At Home

04-21-2020

KMIZ–A spokesman for Reopen Missouri said the organization expects hundreds, if not thousands of people to attend a rally outside the Missouri Capitol on Tuesday.

The organizers are calling on Gov. Mike Parson and state lawmakers to remove the statewide stay-at-home order amid the spread of COVID-19. The order is in effect through May 3.

Reopen Missouri is following similar rallies that have happened in state capitals across the country.

The group’s Facebook page has about 13,500 members as of Monday after if was created a week ago.

According to a release, the demonstration is scheduled to start at noon.

Spokesman Josh Schisler said rallygoers are expected to follow COVID-19 social distancing orders.

“We’ve been telling our members to social distance — we’re encouraging anyone with underlying health issues to stay home or send someone else in their place,” Schisler said.