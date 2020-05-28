Coronavirus case numbers

05-28-2020

Another seven confirmed coronavirus cases in Boone County yesterday (wed). The county is now at 24 active cases. Cole County is down to two active. Callaway has five, and also did not add any positives yesterday (wed). Audrain County added three new positives, but the number of active cases fell to 52. Moniteau and Saline counties did not add cases. Statewide, a bit higher climb yesterday (wed).another 201 positives reported. The state added 10 new COVID-19 deaths, and now reports 696 total. Governor Parson will have an update on the state’s reopening plans after the current guidelines expire on Sunday.

