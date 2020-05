05-29-2020

United Way of Central Missouri’s dedicated ‘helpline’ shuts down this (Fri) afternoon. Ann Bax says they set up the number for Mid-Missourians who needed assistance while they stayed at home … but you can still call 2-11 for help.

Bax adds that the Food Bank is getting more federal funding due the crush of people who’ve asked for food assistance at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.