Missouri astronaut will have to wait a little longer

05-28-2020

(MissouriNet) — St. Louis County native and astronaut Bob Behnken (Bankin) will head back to the launch pad Saturday. Bad weather has forced NASA to postpone Wednesday’s space mission. Behnken is part of SpaceX’s first astronaut crew in history and the return of human spaceflight from U.S. soil in nearly a decade. Behnken’s wife, Katherine, briefly joined NASA’s broadcast on Wednesday.

(as said) “For me personally as a spouse, watching everything that Bob has put into this over the last five years, the dedication that he’s shown and the perseverance, is pretty special,” she says.

Liftoff is scheduled for 2:22 p.m. Saturday.