Coronavirus numbers — Friday May 1st 2020

05-01-2020

One new coronavirus case in Boone County. That’s now 94 total as of yesterday (thur), with 89 released from isolation. No new positives in Cole or Callaway, and all but a handful have recovered. One death in each county. Moniteau County added a new positive yesterday (thur) for a total of 42. Most patients have now recovered, and hard-hit Burger’s Smokehouse in California reopened yesterday (thur). Moniteau officials extended their stay at home order until the 10th. Saline County is up four virus cases, to 192. The state confirmed 137 more positives yesterday (thur), for a total of more than 75-hundred. Eleven new COVID-19 deaths statewide, 329 total.