JCMO arrest after apartment shooting

05-04-2020

KMIZ–Cole County prosecutors charged a man on Friday in connection with a shooting at Jefferson City apartment complex late Wednesday night.

Court documents say Kavante Ware is accused of shooting a man in his torso at the Heritage Apartments in the 800 block of Madison Street.

According to Ware’s probable cause statement, he attacked a man in the parking lot of the apartment complex and then shot him. Ware then ran from the area, court documents said.

Kavante Ware Probable Cause StatementDownload

Officers said the shooting victim identified Ware from a photo lineup.

Court documents say Ware was arrested at a residence in the 300 block of E. Ashley Street on Thursday afternoon. Police say he was found hiding in the kitchen.

Ware’s probable cause statement said he admitted to trying to break up a fight in the apartment parking lot.

Online court records say Ware faces felony charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The same records show no bond was set in Ware’s case.