Will PDMP pass?

05-14-2020

(MissouriNet) — Legislation that establishes a prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) has received final approval from the Missouri House. Wednesday’s bipartisan vote was 94-59, sending the bill back to the Senate for one more vote. Ash Grove GOP State Representative Mike Moon voted against PDMP, warning about potential data breaches involving your prescription information:

As for the Senate, President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (pronounced like shots) tells Missourinet he expects PDMP to be on the Senate floor today (Thursday), adding that he is still optimistic. If the Senate approves it by 6 pm tomorrow, the bill will go to the governor’s desk.