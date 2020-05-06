Latest coronavirus cases in Show Me State

05-06-2020

A smaller increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri yesterday (tue). Another 162 positives were counted, now more than 89-hundred total. State officials reported 19 more deaths yesterday (tue), but that includes some from earlier in the month that had not been counted yet. There have been 377 total confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Missouri. Boone County confirmed another positive case yesterday (tue), 97 total. Cole, Callaway, and Moniteau (MAWN-eh-tau) counties did not report a new case. Most patients are recovering or are out of isolation. Saline (suh-LEEN) County added three more positives, and tops mid-Missouri with 206 cases. More than half the patients have now recovered though.