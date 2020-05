They want to TAX your stimulus check?

05-07-2020

(MissouriNet) — That check you’re receiving from the federal government is subject to state taxation.

The 12-Hundred dollars per individual is subject to state taxation.

State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville says he inquired with state revenue officials about how much of a chunk could be taken out. . .

Luetkemeyer says the state has no right to make 35-Million dollars off of checks meant to ease economic suffering.

