Lighting up the Governor’s Mansion for 2020 grads

05-20-2020

Missouri’s governor’s mansion was set to light up on Wednesday night in honor of 2020 graduates who saw celebrations postponed because of the coronavirus.

Gov. Parson’s office said Tuesday the mansion will be illuminated starting at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, or 20:20 military time. It will be lit for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

“As grandparents to a graduating high school senior, we understand the heartbreak many seniors are going through. While this time may not be what you envisioned, there is still much to be celebrated,” Mike and Teresa Parson said in Tuesday’s press release.