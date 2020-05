05-19-2020

(California Mo P-D) — Jeffery Wilson went missing on the morning of May 13, 2020. He left driving his red 1997 Ford F150 extended cab pickup truck with license plate: JCW-TTA. He didn’t take any of his personal belongings. He is 6′ 3″ and weighs 300 lbs.

If you have any information, please contact California, Missouri Police Department at 573-796-2818, or the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office at 573-796-2525, or the Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Persons Unit 800-877-3452 or 911.