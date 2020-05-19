Latest COVID 19 cases

05-19-2020

Boone County confirmed another new coronavirus case yesterday (mon), the fifth case in the last two days. Nine cases are active. Cole County still has no active cases right now. Callaway has one. Hard-hit Saline (suh-LEEN) County has confirmed four new positives, and now 56 active cases. Statewide, there have been more than 600 deaths from COVID-19. The state added 11 more yesterday (mon). Another 156 positives in the state. Most cases and deaths are in the Saint Louis area.