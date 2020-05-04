Missouri case numbers top 8300, but lots of recoveries

05-04-2020

Missouri coronavirus cases stand at 8386 .. with 51 in Cole including 48 recoveries. Boone has 102, 42 in Moniteau, 23 in Callaway and 5 in Osage.

It was a quiet weekend in terms of local coronavirus cases. No new positives reported yesterday (sun) in Boone, Cole, Callaway, or Moniteau counties. Most patients are bouncing back in those places too. Saline County did add three new positives, and tops mid-Missouri with 202 positives. Less than half the patients there have recovered. The state added more than 200 new cases of the virus yesterday (sun), nearly 84-hundred total. There have been 352 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, no change in the last 24 hours. Boone County hospitals start mobile COVID-19

testing this (mon) morning on the town square in Centralia.