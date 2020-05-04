Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News
KWOS - John Marsh

New cases? Governor Parson says he’ll reevaluate

05-04-2020


(MissouriNet) — After a one-month break, Missouri businesses will begin to reopen today. Governor Parson says he believes the state is on a downward trend in the number of coronavirus cases.

(as said) “If we see a trend where all of a sudden we’re escalating back up, we’re going to re-evaluate the situation. It’s that simple,” says Parson.

Parson says the number of coronavirus patients in the hospital has taken a significant decline in every region of the state except for the St. Louis area. He says the state reached its peak on April 7 of 1,242 coronavirus patients in a hospital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer