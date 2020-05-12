Missouri PDMP heads to conference committee

05-12-2020

(MissouriNet) — Legislation to establish a prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) is now heading to a Missouri House-Senate conference committee in Jefferson City.

While both chambers have approved PDMP, they’ve approved different versions. Scott City GOP State Representative Holly Rehder delivered a passionate floor speech on Monday, urging colleagues not to judge people “unless you’ve walked a mile in their moccasins.” Rehder accused some of her colleagues of making demeaning remarks about those battling addiction, over the years. Rehder revealed to colleagues on Monday that her late mother and late sister were both sexually assaulted multiple times, and turned to prescription drugs for their pain. Missouri is the only state in the nation without a PDMP.