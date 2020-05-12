COVID – 19 treatment drug on the way to Missouri

(MissouriNet) — This morning – the federal government is sharing with the states – a donation of Remdesivir for about 600 patients with SEVERE COVID -19 complications.

State Health DirectorRandall Williams says he’s working with the hospital association:

Governor Mike Parson at his Monday briefing – says he is still trying to get more into the state stockpile of PPE’s. Parson says the state is seriously exploring Missouri’s chances of being a PPE manufacturer –

Parson says because Missouri manufacturers pivoted to make PPE’s early on- it could become a real business line here.