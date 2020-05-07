New case in Cole County

05-07-2020

Statewide confirmed coronavirus cases moved past nine thousand yesterday (wed). Another 186 cases reported in the last 24 hours puts the total just above 91-hundred. Missouri confirmed another 19 deaths from COVID-19, for a total of 396. No new positives in Boone or Callaway counties yesterday (wed), and almost all patients are bouncing back. Cole County added one, but that’s the only active case in the county. A new positive for the first time since the weekend in Moniteau County. Most patients have recovered there. Saline County added five new positives for a mid-Missouri high of 211. More than half the patients have recovered. Boone Hospital and MU Health Care said yesterday (wed) everyone entering their

hospitals and clinics needs to wear a mask.