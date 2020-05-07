Listen to KWOS Live
Missouri funeral homes cope with COVID-19

05-07-2020


The COVID – 19 crisis in Missouri hasn’t just been tough on first responders. It’s also been difficult for the group that calls itself the ‘Last Responders’. Don Otto with the Missouri Funeral Directors Association says they bumped heads over Kansas City’s initial order to shut down all funeral homes in that city …

Otto adds the stories over St. Louis hospitals and some funeral homes there running out of storage space for bodies was misleading. He says many families held off on services because they weren’t sure what the city and statewide orders would allow.

