Slots and dice will be the big attractions next week

05-29-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri’s 13 riverboat casinos are on track to reopen Monday. State Gaming Commission Chairman Mike Leara says Missouri plans to let them reopen June 1 with some additional health protections. Leara says Commission staff and state troopers who are normally required at casinos will be there to monitor.

(as said) “We’re not going to be making arrests or things like that,” says Leara. “But if they feel that the guidelines are not being followed, then they’ll call that to the attention of the management of the casino, which has always been responsive to our requests.”

Local health departments could have additional restrictions. St. Charles, central Missouri’s Boonville and La Grange in northeast Missouri have casinos.

