When will St. Louis re-open?

05-05-2020

(MissouriNet) — The St. Louis region- the hardest hit by COVID-19 – is working on a plan to ease stay-at-home restrictions.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says he and St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson have agreed to target mid-May to consider relaxing public health orders. Page said he will be closely watching a report on how hospitals are doing and plans to have details on a re-opening plan by the middle of this week.

St. Louis City and St. Louis County have 4713 cases combined as of Monday.