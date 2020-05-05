Storms knock out power for hundreds of Mid-Missourians

05-05-2020

KMIZ–Ameren and Three Rivers Electric Cooperative had restored power to all customers in Mid-Missouri as of 10 p.m. Monday.

Three Rivers Electric Cooperative says it had more than 700 members without power in several Mid-Missouri counties.

The utility said crews were working on 10 separate outages in Gasconade, Osage, Maries and Franklin counties. The outages were caused by high winds.

More than 1,400 customers were without power at the peak of the outages mid-afternoon. High wind associated with storms that rolled through the area caused an equipment malfunction, leading to the outages, the utility reported.