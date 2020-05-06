Young bystanders help rescue boat blast survivors

05-06-2020

(MissouriNet) — Several young people are being credited for saving three peoples lives and preventing more damage following a fatal boat explosion Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks.

When the boat exploded Saturday afternoon it was still tied to the dock at Bridgeport Marina. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 53 year old Shawn Carroll, from Richmond Heights, was killed in the explosion.

Two people were ejected into the water, and the driver reportedly jumped into the water to flee the boat. 17-year-old Spencer Kirkwood, was at the dock with his family in another boat. Spencer along with Bridgeport Marina Dock attendants 18-year-old Ainsley Cusick, a senior at Camdenton high school, 23 year old Craig Berry, a senior at Missouri State University, and 21 year old Daisie Reinhart are all credited with helping rescue the injured boaters.