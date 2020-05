05-06-2020

Columbia police are restarting the search for a missing mother. The state conservation department says the De Bourgmont Access on the Lamine River in Cooper County near Highway 41 is temporarily closed, starting today (tue). Searchers are building a levee there as they look for Mengqi Ji. She’s been missing since last October. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, is accused of murdering her and dumping her body in the river. He has pleaded not guilty.