A new PD chief in Ashland

06-17-2020

“America’s Favorite Crossing Guard” did not get his job back last (tue) night. The Ashland Board of Aldermen voted to make Sergeant Gabe Edwards the town’s police chief. Lyn Woolford was chief until he was put on leave in February. He sued to get his job back, saying he was put on leave because he would not remove former mayor Gene Rhorer’s girlfriend from Rhorer’s house. Rhorer denied that, and said it was a personnel matter. Woolford won a national award last year for his work helping people cross the street in Ashland. He was known for his funny hats.