What do the COVID – 19 numbers say today?

06-17-2020

Eight new coronavirus cases confirmed in Boone County yesterday (tue). But most other local counties did not report any new positives. The state added 228 new coronavirus cases, and two new COVID-19 deaths yesterday (tue). Governor Parson said yesterday (tue) while statewide virus restrictions are pretty much over, limits continue on visits to long-term care facilities like nursing homes. Missouri also plans to bring back requirements to get unemployment and food stamp benefits early next month.