06-15-2020

A man is facing murder charges after a body is found on a road north of Columbia. Boone County authorities learned about the body of Anthony Lockwood on West Sycamore Hills Road on Saturday night. The 39-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital. Yesterday (sun), the sheriff’s department announced David Myers was in jail on charges of second degree murder and armed criminal action. Authorities have not said how Lockwood died.