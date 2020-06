06-15-2020

Keith Comfort has a hearing this (mon) evening. He’s the man accused of killing his wife Megan Schultz in 2006 and putting her body in a Columbia dumpster. He was set for trial on a second degree murder charge this week, but lawyers agreed to a continuance. Comfort walked into a Wisconsin police station last year and allegedly admitted to killing Schultz. Her remains were found in a Columbia landfill about a month later.