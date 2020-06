06-16-2020

A Missouri jail inmate death case is eerily similar to the attack that killed George Floyd in Minnesota. Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel says a Tennessee man, Tory Sanders, got lost while driving through Charleston Missouri back in 2017 and ended up dying when he was subdued by 10 law officers …

Chapel has teamed up with the Legislative Black Caucus to urge now – Attorney General Eric Schmitt to reopen the case.