Auxvasse PD Chief back on the job

06-16-2020

(KMIZ) — The City of Auxvasse has reinstated its police chief after he was briefly suspended during an investigation of his personal Facebook posts.

The city said in a news release that Chief Kevin Suedmeyer was placed on leave without pay Thursday during the investigation after a resident complained. The city council decided to reinstate the chief Friday after council members, the mayor and city staff reviewed Suedmeyer’s social media posts, the city said in a news release Monday.

The council gave Suedmeyer a verbal warning.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reported that among the posts in question was one on May 31 in which Suedmeyer wrote that if someone stands in the street blocking traffic, that person deserves “to be run over. That will help cleanup the gene pool.”

The city is now reviewing its personnel policy “in light of recent events” and its commitment to individual rights, according to the release.