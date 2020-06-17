No gun found in car of woman shot in Sedalia

06-17-2020

(MissouriNet) — A gun was not found in the vehicle of a west-central Missouri woman who allegedly threatened to shoot a Pettis County Sheriff’s deputy Saturday night. The deputy shot and killed 25-year-old Hannah Fizer of Sedalia after she was pulled over for reportedly speeding, driving carelessly and running red lights. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Andy Bell tells Missourinet no body camera or dash cam video of the shooting exists but the patrol is looking into whether any security footage was taken by area businesses or homes.