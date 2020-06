06-09-2020

Eric Greitens never made it any secret that he was a law and order Governor. The former Governor doesn’t buy the calls to defund U-S police departments. Greitens says St . Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner should be the one to lose her agency’s funding …

Gardner’s chief investigator was indicted on several felony counts, charging him with evidence tampering and perjury into the former Governor’s invasion of privacy case that led to his resignation.