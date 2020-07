Are mandatory masks on the way ?

It’s sure looking like folks in Columbia will be required to wear masks while they’re out in public. Will you have to wear those mandatory masks in Cole County? …

Representative Rudy Veit isn’t sure if requiring masks is the answer to controlling the spread of COVID-19. But he does think taking personal precautions is a good thing.

Columbia’s Council will vote on the mask ordinance tonight (Mon).