07-06-2020

Cole County currently has 14 active cases of coronavirus. Boone County continued to report a relatively high number of coronavirus positives over the holiday weekend. There were 18 new cases on Saturday, and 19 new on Sunday. 166 cases are active, with nine of those in the hospital. The state added 221 cases yesterday (sun), smaller than we’ve typically seen lately. One new positive in Audrain County yesterday (sun).